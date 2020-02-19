BioWorld - Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Enclear scoops up $10M in series A funds for novel neurodegenerative disease treatment

February 19, 2020
By Meg Bryant
Cambridge, Mass., startup Enclear Therapies Inc. has secured $10 million in series A financing led by 20/20 Healthcare Partners. The company is developing a device to aid in treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases by removing toxic proteins from cerebrospinal fluid (CSF).
