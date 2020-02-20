BioWorld - Thursday, February 20, 2020

Nantomics’ deep learning algorithm provides fast identification of cancer marker

February 20, 2020
By Mark McCarty
Nantomics LLC, of Culver City, Calif., reported that research based on the company’s deep learning system has been published in a peer-reviewed journal, highlighting the algorithm’s ability to discern which mutation drives a patient’s breast cancer. The company said their approach is a rapid and cost-effective way to establish the breast cancer subtype, thus giving clinician and patient alike a good understanding of which therapies would be ineffective for that cancer and maximizing the chances for a cure.
