Nantomics’ deep learning algorithm provides fast identification of cancer marker

Nantomics LLC, of Culver City, Calif., reported that research based on the company’s deep learning system has been published in a peer-reviewed journal, highlighting the algorithm’s ability to discern which mutation drives a patient’s breast cancer. The company said their approach is a rapid and cost-effective way to establish the breast cancer subtype, thus giving clinician and patient alike a good understanding of which therapies would be ineffective for that cancer and maximizing the chances for a cure.