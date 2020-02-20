Immatics gets $50M up front in engineered T-cell therapy deal with GSK

DUBLIN – Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH is banking $50 million up front and could earn up to $550 million more in per-product milestones from an adoptive cell therapy deal in solid tumor indications with Glaxosmithkline plc, which initially involves two autologous cell therapies engineered to express T-cell receptors that bind novel cancer targets. Immatics would receive royalties on sales of any approved therapies.

Austedo fails pair of Teva late-stage studies in Tourette syndrome

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s two experiments testing deutetrabenazine in pediatric Tourette syndrome missed their identical primary endpoints. The goal of the phase II/III Artists 1 and the phase III Artists 2 study was reduction in motor and phonic tics as assessed by the Total Tic Score of the Yale Global Tic Severity Scale. Already approved as Austedo for tardive dyskinesia in adults and for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington’s disease, the compound is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor.

FDA prepares for NDA-to-BLA deeming day

With deeming day a little more than a month away, the FDA is taking final steps to ease the transition of simple proteins approved as new drug applications (NDAs) to biologic license applications (BLAs). The March 23, 2020, change will open drugs such as insulin and various hormones to new competition, likely ushering in the next wave of biosimilars. And this time, interchangeability could be riding the crest. In preparing for the new seascape, the FDA released a final rule today that defines a “biological product” and issued two frequently asked questions documents providing patients and health care providers with information about the transition.

Passengers, noncoding genome affect how cancers play out

Beyond every binary is a more complex reality. And so it is with driver and passenger mutations. The separation of tumor mutations into drivers and passengers underpins much progress in the development of targeted therapies. By looking at passenger mutations more carefully, though, researchers at Yale University have shown that passenger mutations, too, played a role in how tumors progressed.

BioAsia 2020: India ramps up efforts to move up biotech value chain

HYDERABAD, India – Multinationals and domestic companies are stepping up research in India, including working to leverage the country’s digital and entrepreneurial capabilities, to boost India’s capabilities and market share in more innovative biologic drugs.

Zelira’s medicinal cannabis therapy meets primary endpoints in phase I/II insomnia trial

PERTH, Australia – Medicinal cannabis company Zelira Therapeutics Ltd. reported that its ZLT-101 therapy met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in insomnia in a phase Ib/IIa study in patients diagnosed with chronic insomnia. Zelira plans to launch the full-spectrum cannabis extract next month in countries and states where medicinal cannabis has been legalized, including Australia, the U.S., Germany and the U.K., said Richard Hopkins, managing director of ex-U.S. markets during a Feb. 19 conference call with analysts. “The positive results represent an important milestone for Zelira and cements our global leadership position in the medicinal cannabis biotechnology field and delivers on our commitment to address the unmet needs of clinically validated cannabis medicines and offer more treatment options to physicians and patients,” Hopkins told analysts.

Appili closes its $10.25M public offering

Appili Therapeutics Inc., of Halifax, Nova Scotia, closed its public offering by issuing 12.8 million units at 80 cents each for aggregate gross proceeds of $10.25 million. The offering will be used for prepping its new asset, AT-2307, an antifungal agent for a phase II trial. The money will also be used for developing the company pipeline, which includes selecting a clinical candidate for its negamycin antibiotic program, delivering proof-of-concept one-year data on its biothreat vaccine candidate and working toward its first commercial product with partner Saptalis Pharma Inc. on ATI-1501 for treating bacterial infections.

Nantomics’ deep learning algorithm provides fast identification of cancer marker

Nantomics LLC, of Culver City, Calif., reported that research based on the company’s deep learning system has been published in a peer-reviewed journal, highlighting the algorithm’s ability to discern which mutation drives a patient’s breast cancer. The company said their approach is a rapid and cost-effective way to establish the breast cancer subtype, thus giving clinician and patient alike a good understanding of which therapies would be ineffective for that cancer and maximizing the chances for a cure.

