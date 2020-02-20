India brings more med tech under its drug control policies

HONG KONG – India’s central government has finally placed most med-tech devices into the definition of ‘drugs,’ subjecting them to control under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The Department of Health and Welfare issued a notification, after a consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board, which said that devices used on human beings or animals for specific functions, would be defined as ‘drugs’ with effect from April 1, 2020. This has not gone down well with some of the advocacy groups in the country’s med-tech industry, who have long been calling for med-tech-specific regulations.

Australia lays out evidence requirements for device marketing authorization applications

PERTH, Australia – Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has issued a draft guidance to help sponsors better understand the evidence requirements for market authorizations for medical devices, including in vitro diagnostics and software as a medical device. Australia’s medical device regulations are undergoing the most extensive changes in the last three decades, and some evidence requirements have changed. Device reforms are ongoing and are expected to be completed in 2020.

Trisalus kicks off study for delivery technology to help those with pancreatic tumors

Trisalus Life Sciences Inc., of Westminster, Colo., reported the start of a clinical trial assessing a new treatment that combines its intravascular, tumor-directed Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery approach with standard of care systemic chemotherapy. “Our new technology to deliver therapeutics deep into an unresectable pancreatic tumor is very different,” Mary Szela, president and CEO of Trisalus, told BioWorld. She noted that the company’s approach accesses the tumor from the venous side, allowing for the advancement of the catheter close to the tumor site.

Medaccred aims to boost industry standards

Medical device companies are seeking to reduce product defects and increase patient safety a program with an industry-managed program that focuses on final product quality via oversight of the most critical manufacturing processes. Modeled on a 30-year-old aerospace industry program called Nadcap, Medaccred brings device manufacturers and suppliers together to define accreditation for special processes, which could be anything from injection molding to sterile device packaging, creating a single standard on how to manage and test the work.

Also in the news

