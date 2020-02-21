BioWorld - Friday, February 21, 2020

Completed biopharmaceutical mergers & acquisitions: January 2020

February 21, 2020
Completed biopharma M&As, including: Achillion, Alexion, Altavant Sciences, Artara, Aspen Global, Astellas, Audentes, Carriergene, Novartis, Nuprobe Global, Onspira, Proteon, Synthorx, The Medicines Co.
