BioWorld - Friday, February 21, 2020

VMAT2 carry-through brings Waterloo for Austedo TS bid by Teva

February 20, 2020
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s Austedo (deutetrabenazine) lived up to the lack of expectations in pediatric Tourette syndrome (TS), missing identical primary endpoints in a pair of late-stage trials. The phase II/III Artists 1 and the phase III Artists 2 study had as their main goals reduction in motor and phonic tics as assessed by the Total Tic Score of the Yale Global Tic Severity Scale (YGTSS). Austedo, a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, is already approved for tardive dyskinesia (TD) in adults and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease.
