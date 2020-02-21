BioWorld - Friday, February 21, 2020

Tackling infectious diseases, Appili closes $10.25M public offering and pursues collaborations

February 20, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Infectious disease has been rough going for all comers the past few years, as companies have floundered. Appili Therapeutics Inc.’s CEO, Armand Balboni saw the troubles others encountered with the indication and also saw companies with thin pipelines struggle, but it hasn’t stopped him from forging on.
BioWorld Public Financings Infection

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe