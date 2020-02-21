BioWorld - Friday, February 21, 2020

Medaccred aims to boost industry standards

February 20, 2020
By Meg Bryant
Medical device companies are seeking to reduce product defects and increase patient safety with an industry-managed program that focuses on final product quality via oversight of the most critical manufacturing processes. Modeled on a 30-year-old aerospace industry program called Nadcap, Medaccred brings device manufacturers and suppliers together to define accreditation for special processes.
