Medaccred aims to boost industry standards

Medical device companies are seeking to reduce product defects and increase patient safety with an industry-managed program that focuses on final product quality via oversight of the most critical manufacturing processes. Modeled on a 30-year-old aerospace industry program called Nadcap, Medaccred brings device manufacturers and suppliers together to define accreditation for special processes.