BioWorld MedTech’s Diagnostics Extra for Feb. 20, 2020

Keeping you up to date on recent developments in diagnostics, including: Detailed mapping of breast tumors sheds light on role of genetic variations; Leveraging AI in breast cancer diagnosis; T cell population is biomarker for β-cell function; Oligodendrocyte-neural connections not just about myelin.