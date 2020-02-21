MDMA’s Leahey says harmonization great, but EU transition a more pressing concern

The 2.3% medical device tax is a thing of the past, and now Medicare coverage is one of the issues that is front and center for the Medical Device Manufacturers Association. MDMA President and CEO Mark Leahey told BioWorld also that while member companies are keen on regulatory harmonization, the struggles in standing up the new European regulatory framework is a far more pressing concern.