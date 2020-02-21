BioWorld - Friday, February 21, 2020
BioAsia 2020

Digital strategies key for Indian pharma

February 21, 2020
By T.V. Padma
No Comments
HYDERABAD, India – To continue expanding their footprint and capabilities beyond simple generics to biosimilars and new chemical entities, Indian pharmaceutical companies will have to improve their quality controls, compliance capabilities and, just as importantly, adopt more effective digital strategies.
BioWorld Asia-Pacific Diabetes Conferences Drugs Digital health BIO Asia International

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe