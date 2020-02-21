Anjeso cleared at last, Baudax investor focus turns to penetrating pain market

The FDA go-ahead given to Malvern, Pa.-based Baudax Bio Inc.’s injected non-opioid Anjeso (meloxicam) for moderate to severe pain sharpened attention to sales efforts with the compound, due to launch in late April or early May. Cleared for use alone or in combination with other analgesics that are not nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory agents (NSAIDs), Anjeso represents the only 24-hour intravenous cyclooxygenase type 2-preferential NSAID that offers once-daily dosing. Officials outlined their strategy during a conference call with company backers. Shares of Baudax (NASDAQ:BXRX) were trading midday at $9.23, up $1.23, or 15%.

Shock away? Adrenomed’s adrecizumab hits phase II endpoint in septic shock

DUBLIN – Adrenomed AG disclosed today that its first-in-class antibody, adrecizumab, hit the primary safety and tolerability endpoint of a phase II trial in septic shock. The Hennigsdorf, Germany-based company is keeping the efficacy data under wraps for now. It did report a trend suggesting that adrecizumab provided a benefit on all-cause mortality vs. placebo. Those in the latter group had a mortality rate of 28% after 28 days of follow-up. It has not disclosed the equivalent number for either of the study’s two drug treatment groups.

Bio-Thera launches $241M pre-revenue IPO on Shanghai’s STAR; shares up 83% on debut

BEIJING – Chinese biosimilar maker Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd., of Guangzhou, on Feb. 21 launched a pre-revenue listing on Shanghai’s STAR market, a Nasdaq-style tech board, to reap $241 million at a valuation of almost $2 billion. Its share price soared more than 83% during its first trading day. Backed by CICC, GF Securities and Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities, the offering consisted of 60 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of ¥32.76 (US$4.66) per share. The biotech’s stock price opened at ¥60 in the morning and traded at as high as ¥78 before closing at ¥60.2.

Biomarin’s BLA for Valrox gene therapy for hemophilia A accepted by FDA

One of the 11 potential blockbuster drugs included in the Clarivate 2020 Cortellis Drugs to Watch analysis is Valrox (valoctocogene roxaparvovec) from San Rafael Calif-based Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., which is poised to reshape the treatment landscape for hemophilia A, The therapy moved one step closer to entering the U.S. market, with the company reporting that that the FDA had accepted for priority review the BLA for its investigational AAV5 gene therapy for adults with hemophilia A with a PDUFA action date of Aug. 21, 2020. Interestingly, the agency told the company it is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application at this time.

Rare disease specialist Canbridge closes $98 million series D, eyes IPO next

HONG KONG – Beijing-headquartered Canbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. has completed a $98 million series D financing round to target rare genetic diseases in China, and is considering an IPO after several rounds of financing to further pursue its goal. The round was led by equity firm General Atlantic and Shanghai-headquartered biotech firm Wuxi Apptec. Both companies now have the option to invest up to an additional $10 million. Other participating investors in this round include RA Capital Management, Hudson Bay Capital Management, Yuanming Prudence Fund and Tigermed.

BioAsia 2020: Digital strategies key for Indian pharma

HYDERABAD, India – To continue expanding their footprint and capabilities beyond simple generics to biosimilars and new chemical entities, Indian pharmaceutical companies will have to improve their quality controls, compliance capabilities and, just as importantly, adopt more effective digital strategies. Those are among the key findings of a new report on India’s pharmaceutical industry, released by global consultancy EY Feb. 17 at the opening of the BioAsia 2020 conference.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. The collection includes breaking research, clinical, regulatory and business development news on coronaviruses reaching back to 1991. Featured topics: vaccines and diagnostics in development, the science underpinning the virus, comparison to previous outbreaks such as Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), global regulatory factors and the business news underpinning the research including development collaborations and investment trends.

Also in the news

AB Science, Acerus, Actinium, Adamis, Adrenomed, Aerie, Agile, Akari, Algernon, Ampio, Aradigm, Arch, Avadel, Baudax, Biomarin, Briacell, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Corcept, Cyclica, Cytodyn, DBV, Erytech, Eyepoint, Genetron, Genfit, Harbour Biomed, Innocare, Intra-Cellular, Pacira, Puma, Therapeutics MD, Vaxil, Xeris