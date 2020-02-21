Shock away? Adrenomed’s adrecizumab hits phase II endpoint in septic shock

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
DUBLIN – Adrenomed AG disclosed Feb. 21 that its first-in-class antibody, adrecizumab, hit the primary safety and tolerability endpoint of a phase II trial in septic shock. The Hennigsdorf, Germany-based company is keeping the efficacy data under wraps for now, however. It did report a trend suggesting that adrecizumab provided a benefit on all-cause mortality vs. placebo.