BioWorld - Friday, February 21, 2020

Shock away? Adrenomed’s adrecizumab hits phase II endpoint in septic shock

February 21, 2020
By Cormac Sheridan
No Comments
DUBLIN – Adrenomed AG disclosed Feb. 21 that its first-in-class antibody, adrecizumab, hit the primary safety and tolerability endpoint of a phase II trial in septic shock. The Hennigsdorf, Germany-based company is keeping the efficacy data under wraps for now, however. It did report a trend suggesting that adrecizumab provided a benefit on all-cause mortality vs. placebo.
BioWorld Clinical Phase II Infection

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe