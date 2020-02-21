Shock away? Adrenomed’s adrecizumab hits phase II endpoint in septic shock

DUBLIN – Adrenomed AG disclosed Feb. 21 that its first-in-class antibody, adrecizumab, hit the primary safety and tolerability endpoint of a phase II trial in septic shock. The Hennigsdorf, Germany-based company is keeping the efficacy data under wraps for now, however. It did report a trend suggesting that adrecizumab provided a benefit on all-cause mortality vs. placebo.