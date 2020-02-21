Biomarin’s BLA for Valrox gene therapy for hemophilia A accepted by FDA

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Valrox (valoctocogene roxaparvovec) from San Rafael Calif-based Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. moved one step closer to entering the U.S. market, with the company reporting that that the FDA had accepted for priority review the BLA for its investigational AAV5 gene therapy for adults with hemophilia A.