Biomarin’s BLA for Valrox gene therapy for hemophilia A accepted by FDA

February 21, 2020
By Peter Winter
Valrox (valoctocogene roxaparvovec) from San Rafael Calif-based Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. moved one step closer to entering the U.S. market, with the company reporting that that the FDA had accepted for priority review the BLA for its investigational AAV5 gene therapy for adults with hemophilia A.
