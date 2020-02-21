BioWorld - Friday, February 21, 2020

CMS adds three years to joint replacement demo, but device makers at low risk

February 21, 2020
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced it may tack on another three years to the Comprehensive Care for Joint Replacement (CJR) program, proposing among other things to drop the 50% cap on gainsharing payments. Analysts with Cowen Washington Research Group, of New York, said post-acute care providers are at greater risk than device makers with the extension, however, due to the fact that hospitals have several choices in terms of discharge destination, including the patient’s home.
