Advanced med-tech companies MIXing it up with Canada’s first industry-led incubator

TORONTO – The head of a of Kitchener, Ontario-based surgical robotics firm has overseen the launch of Canada’s first industry-led hub dedicated to helping med-tech startups commercialize and scale up their technologies and businesses. Intellijoint Surgical Inc. CEO Armen Bakirtzian founded the Medical Innovation Exchange (MIX) for advanced startup companies that understand their markets and have completed initial steps for the design and manufacture of their technology.