Lundbeck’s Vyepti enters a growth market for migraine prevention

H. Lundbeck A/S’ antibody-based migraine therapy, Vyepti (eptinezumab-jjmr), which just received FDA approval as the first and only intravenous preventive treatment for adults, enters a market forecast to grow to $7 billion by 2027. While some analysts placed Vyepti’s earnings potential at about $800 million annually, the drug itself is positioned to become a potential blockbuster, earning $1 billion annually. Vyepti is the fourth antibody targeting calcitonin gene-related peptide to reach the market and comes with an unconventional dosing schedule: infused 30 minutes every three months while the other currently approved antibodies are subcutaneously administered. The approval follows last fall’s acquisition by Lundbeck of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. for up to $1.95 billion net of cash, which brought the company Alder’s then-lead drug candidate, eptinezumab.

NGM stock buoyed by fourth-cohort findings in adaptive phase II with aldafermin

South San Francisco-based NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares (NASDAQ:NGM) were trading midday at $18.70, up $2.50, or 15%, on positive preliminary top-line results from the 24-week double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled fourth cohort of an adaptive phase II study testing aldafermin in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Specifically, the test examines the efficacy, safety and tolerability of 1-mg aldafermin in patients with biopsy-confirmed disease and stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis. Aldafermin (formerly NGM-282) is an engineered variant of the human hormone FGF19 being developed as a once-daily treatment. The fourth cohort was powered to demonstrate the effect of drug treatment vs. placebo on the primary endpoint of change in absolute liver fat content, which achieved statistical significance. The study measured secondary and exploratory endpoints of liver histology and biomarkers of disease activity, many of which also achieved statistical significance, NGM said.

BioWorld Neurological Diseases index off to running start

Investors continue to keep a close eye on the progress of companies involved in developing medicines targeting the central nervous system and, in the main, their reaction has been positive. The BioWorld Neurological Diseases index, a price-weighted index of public biopharmaceutical companies that are focused on developing therapies to treat neurological diseases, closed the year up over 16% and after, a dip in January, is now tracking up more than 12% this month, well ahead of the general markets that have been recently spooked by the spread of coronavirus cases outside China.

COVID-19 spreading but not yet pandemic disease, says WHO

LONDON – The COVID-19 outbreak appears to be sliding toward pandemic status, with the virus spreading to four more countries and confirmed cases and deaths mounting in infection hotspots in Italy, Iran and South Korea.

Sanofi to launch new API venture, with planned IPO

Paris-based Sanofi SA, responding to increasing medicine shortages and drugmakers' heavy reliance on active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) sourced from Asia, said it plans to create a major new API manufacturer headquartered in France. The new venture, which Sanofi projects would rank as the world's second largest API company with about €1 billion (US$1.08 billion) in sales by 2022, could host an IPO on Euronext Paris that same year, subject to market conditions.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. The collection includes breaking research, clinical, regulatory and business development news on coronaviruses reaching back to 1991. Featured topics: vaccines and diagnostics in development, the science underpinning the virus, comparison to previous outbreaks such as Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), global regulatory factors and the business news underpinning the research including development collaborations and investment trends.

Also in the news

