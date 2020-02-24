FDA gives nod to Asuragen’s Amplidex Fragile X Dx and Carrier Screen Kit

Asuragen Inc., an Austin, Texas-based molecular diagnostics company, has received good news from the U.S. FDA. The agency gave the green light for the company’s Amplidex Fragile X Dx and Carrier Screen Kit, which aims to detect a genetic condition known as Fragile X Syndrome. The FDA reviewed data for this test through the de novo classification process. The data showed that the diagnostic accuracy of the test is greater than 95%.

Cardiovalve wins FDA breakthrough nod for tricuspid valve replacement technique

Cardiovalve Ltd., of Or Yehuda, Israel, scored a double victory with the U.S. FDA, winning breakthrough device designation for its transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement system, as well as approval to conduct an early feasibility study in tricuspid regurgitation. The tricuspid application builds on Cardiovalve’s ongoing studies in mitral regurgitation patients.

Small study finds AI gets patients to stroke treatment faster, as 500-patient study starts

Artificial intelligence (AI) still has a lot to prove when it comes to its relevance in improving health care. But one bright spot was a deal last July between Dublin-based Medtronic plc and San Francisco-based startup Viz.ai to use the latter’s AI system that’s designed to spot a large vessel occlusion automatically in CT angiogram images. Now, Viz.ai has unveiled a small study in support of its approach, just as it starts a much larger trial. The data from the 43-patient study were presented Feb. 20 at the International Stroke Conference in Los Angeles. The trial demonstrated the AI system’s use was associated with reduced time for transport to a comprehensive stroke center, as well as shorter hospital and intensive care unit (ICU) stays. But that didn’t not translate into improvements in mortality or symptomatic intracerebral hemorrhage. A much larger study that’s slated to have primary endpoint data in December could further elucidate these trends.

Cybersecurity requirements, liabilities expanding for device makers

U.S.-based device makers have been grappling with FDA cybersecurity requirements for some time, but now the European Union is working on cybersecurity regulations as well. Throw in privacy requirements by the state of California and the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, and device makers are facing an increasingly complicated world of enforcement and litigation.

COVID-19 spreading but not yet pandemic disease, says WHO

LONDON – The COVID-19 outbreak appears to be sliding toward pandemic status, with the virus spreading to four more countries and confirmed cases and deaths mounting in infection hotspots in Italy, Iran and South Korea. Parts of northern Italy are in lockdown, with 200 plus cases and seven deaths. Austria and Switzerland are reported to be considering closing their borders with Italy and the EU has responded with a €232 million package of aid, including €90 million for development of a vaccine and €10 million for therapeutics and diagnostics. After confirming its first case as recently as Feb. 19, by Feb 24 Iran had reported 61 cases and 12 deaths. That number seems likely to increase as diagnostic testing gets into full swing. Neighboring countries have closed their borders, after the infection was spread by pilgrims returning home from holy sites in Qom, Iran. Meanwhile, the number of cases in South Korea rose by 256 to 602 over the weekend, with five deaths recorded in total.

Also in the news

