NGM studios’ top-line phase II NASH premiere whets appetite for Alpine 2/3 sequel

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. wowed investors with positive preliminary top-line results from the 24-week double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled fourth cohort of an adaptive phase II study testing aldafermin in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and shares of the South San Francisco-based firm closed at $18.87, up $2.68, or 16.5%, after trading as high as $22.95.