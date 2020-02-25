BioWorld - Tuesday, February 25, 2020

NGM studios’ top-line phase II NASH premiere whets appetite for Alpine 2/3 sequel

February 24, 2020
By Randy Osborne
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. wowed investors with positive preliminary top-line results from the 24-week double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled fourth cohort of an adaptive phase II study testing aldafermin in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and shares of the South San Francisco-based firm closed at $18.87, up $2.68, or 16.5%, after trading as high as $22.95.
