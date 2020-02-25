FDA gives nod to Asuragen’s Amplidex Fragile X Dx and Carrier Screen Kit

Asuragen Inc., an Austin, Texas-based molecular diagnostics company, has received good news from the U.S. FDA. The agency gave the green light for the company’s Amplidex Fragile X Dx and Carrier Screen Kit, which aims to detect a genetic condition known as Fragile X syndrome. The diagnostic kit determines the number of cytosine-guanine-guanine (CGG) repeats in the FMR1 gene to aid in the diagnosis of Fragile X syndrome and associated disorders, including Fragile X-associated tremor/ataxia syndrome and Fragile X-associated primary ovarian insufficiency.