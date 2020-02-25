BioWorld - Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Cybersecurity requirements, liabilities expanding for device makers

February 24, 2020
By Mark McCarty
U.S.-based device makers have been grappling with FDA cybersecurity requirements for some time, but now the European Union (EU) is working on cybersecurity regulations as well. Throw in privacy requirements by the state of California and the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and device makers are facing an increasingly complicated world of enforcement and litigation.
