Genentech immuno-oncology ambitions take a ride on bicyclics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc said Roche Holding AG's Genentech Inc. has agreed to pay $30 million up front for rights to develop and commercialize up to four potential immuno-oncology therapies using the company's bicyclic peptide-based platform. Bicycle will be responsible for discovery and lead optimization. Potential milestone payments, including those tied to regulatory and commercial wins, could push the deal's total value up to $1.7 billion, plus royalties.

IMV’s phase II data trend positive while the stock reverses

In updated results from IMV Inc.’s ongoing phase II trial of DPX-Survivac to treat advanced recurrent ovarian cancer, the company reported the lead candidate was active and well-tolerated in patients. Having hit its primary objectives, IMV will meet with the FDA to work out a pivotal phase IIb trial design in ovarian cancer that could support an accelerated pathway. Study findings included 79% of patients achieving disease control, 53% had tumor shrinkage of target lesions and durable clinical benefits lasting months or longer were seen in 37% of the patients. Investors, however, digested the data and pulled back, dropping the stock (NASDAQ:IMV) 30% in midday trading Tuesday.

Advanced Biodesign advances toward the clinic with dual ALDH inhibitor

DUBLIN – Advanced Biodesign SAS secured €9 million (US$9.8 million) in new funding commitments to take its lead drug candidate, ABD-3001, into a phase I trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The Lyon, France-based firm is investigating a novel drug mechanism associated with cancer cell metabolism, which could have application across several cancer types.

COVID-19 concerns grow over impacts to U.S. drug and device supply

The FDA’s update yesterday to assuage fears about the impact of COVID-19 in the U.S. was noticeably silent on a major concern – the potential for drug and device shortages. Instead, the update focused on actions the agency is taking in lieu of onsite inspections of manufacturing facilities in China to ensure the quality of drugs and devices intended for the U.S. market. That same day, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) wrote to FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn demanding answers for how the agency will mitigate potential shortages. The letter cited reports that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus is threatening the domestic supply of about 150 prescription drugs, including antibiotics, generics and brands that have no alternatives on the market. The FDA also has acknowledged that more than 60% of the products it regulates that are imported from China are medical devices.

Fujifilm stock rises as Japan considers Avigan for COVID-19 treatment

HONG KONG – Fujifilm Holdings Corp. stock (TYO:4901) jumped 8.8% to ¥5,890 (US$53.48) on Feb. 25, as Japan considers using Avigan (favipiravir), an anti-influenza medication developed by the company’s Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd., to treat COVID-19. The share price ended the day at ¥5,567, for a gain of 2.83%. The medication attracted market attention when Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare Katsunobu Kato said on Feb. 22 that the country is planning to test Avigan against COVID-19. “We hear from foreign countries that some drugs among those that have been used against influenza may be useful,” Kato said. As of Feb. 25, more than 850 cases have been confirmed in Japan.

The coronavirus outbreak brings focus on companies developing potential therapies

The COVID-19 outbreak appears to be building toward a major pandemic, with the virus now breaking out from China and spreading to more countries, with confirmed cases and deaths reported in Italy, Iran and South Korea. A number of companies have turned their attention to quickly develop medicines to combat the infection. Indirectly, the public attention that COVID-19 has received has spilled over to antibiotics companies, and the BioWorld Infectious Diseases index has grown 14% in value since the beginning of the year.

Chinese biotechs apply new tech approach to accelerate drug R&D for COVID-19

BEIJING – As the clock ticks on a cure for the COVID-19 virus, Chinese biotech companies are hoping to unleash the power of cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Also in the news

