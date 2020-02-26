FDA aims to navigate treacherous AI regulatory waters

Developers of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms have their own nightmares to deal with, but the FDA is charged with employing a regulatory touch that steers clear of rocky shoals on one side and inescapable whirlpools on the other. The FDA’s Bakul Patel said during a Feb. 25 workshop that the FDA would quickly be swamped if the agency took a traditional regulatory approach to managing the super-iterative digital health space, but that the agency will keep a keen eye on the potential impact on patients as AI begins to move into clinical practice.