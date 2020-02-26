Med-tech companies in France suffering from regulatory inertia in their home market

PARIS – The Syndicat National de l'Industrie des Technologies Médicales (SNITEM), the French national association of medical technology manufacturers, has just released a study looking at the development of this industrial sector in that country. This snapshot, produced every two years by the firm D&Consultants SAS on behalf of Courbevoie, France-based SNITEM and the bank Bpifrance SA, is based on a dual quantitative and qualitative approach.