Too bad for Tookad: FDA adcom votes against Steba’s prostate cancer treatment

Citing what it called poor study design and lack of follow-up data, the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 13-2 against recommending approval of Steba Biotech SA’s NDA for Tookad (padeliporfin di-potassium) for injection in patients with localized early stage prostate cancer. The advisory committee was concerned that the study’s low-risk patients did not properly fit the therapy’s requested low-risk and intermediate-risk indications. “We don’t have robust information about the consequences of the procedure and about the longer-term side effects,” said Heidi Klepin, an advisory committee member and professor of hematology and oncology at Wake Forest University Health Sciences, echoing similar concerns of other committee members. The NDA was based on data from Steba’s efficacy and safety study of Tookad, PCM-201.

Increasing number of biopharma drugs target COVID-19

In a flurry of catch-up following the coronavirus outbreak in China, a number of biopharma companies have announced development within the last few weeks to address the ever-spreading infection known as COVID-19. While most potential therapies are in the preclinical and discovery stage, a few, such as Gilead Sciences Inc.’s remdesivir and Ascletis Pharma Inc.’s ASC-09 and ritonavir, are in phase III. Cortellis data show a total of 23 potential COVID-19 candidates in development, 17 of which were added in February.

Could GSK reject benefit COVID-19 patients?

DUBLIN – Could a recombinant human protein drug rejected by Glaxosmithkline plc in 2019 benefit patients COVID-19 infection? Apeiron Biologics AG disclosed Wednesday that an investigator-initiated pilot study of APN-01 is getting underway in China. The drug, a recombinant form of human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), was the subject of a 2010 license agreement potentially worth up to $329 million between London-based GSK and Vienna-based Apeiron. GSK conducted phase II trials in acute lung injury and in pulmonary arterial hypertension, as well as a phase I study in healthy volunteers to assess its effects on hypoxia after exercise. However, it dropped the drug in 2019 as part of a widespread cull of its respiratory disease pipeline.

Wuxi AppTec Forum 2020: Don’t repurpose, but develop better drugs, experts say

BEIJING – While repurposing drugs may be a quick solution to an epidemic like COVID-19 that has a limited research window, it’s just luck as to whether an already available drug candidate exists for newly emergent diseases. Experts say it’s more realistic to develop better drugs instead of attempting to repurpose old ones.

Menlo, Vanda see mixed results after missing primary endpoints in pruritus trials

Readouts from two ambitious pruritus trials this week yielded starkly different reactions from investors seeking broader meaning in the outcomes. Menlo Therapeutics Inc., soon to merge with Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., saw its shares (NASDAQ:MNLO) fall 25.3% by midday as its sole clinical candidate, serlopitant, failed to show a statistically significant reduction in chronic pruritus (itch) of unknown origin. Meanwhile, shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) rose 4.5% after the company appeared to succeed in minimizing tradipitant's lack of anti-itching effects for people with moderate or severe atopic dermatitis (AD) while highlighting efficacy against pruritus in mild AD.

Judge orders HHS to fill 10-year data gap on ClinicalTrials.gov

While the staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is currently all hands-on-deck in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, some of the agencies in the department may have to divert resources to get sponsors of drug and device clinical trials to fill in nearly a decade-long data gap on ClinicalTrials.gov. That’s if a judge’s decision handed down this week stands. The gap stems from HHS’ long delay in issuing a final rule to implement a provision in the 2007 FDA Amendments Act requiring basic data to be submitted to ClinicalTrials.gov for applicable clinical trials of drugs and devices, regardless of whether they were approved, licensed or cleared.

Immutep reports positive interim phase II results in Keytruda combo basket trial

PERTH, Australia – Sydney-based Immutep Ltd. reported positive interim data for its phase II basket trial in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma for its lead immunotherapy in combination with Merck & Co. Inc.’s anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda (pembrolizumab). TACTI-002 (Two ACTive Immunotherapies) is being conducted in collaboration with Merck (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada) and is evaluating the combination of Immutep’s eftilagimod alpha (efti) with Keytruda in 109 patients with second-line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma or NSCLC in first- and second-line treatment. The study saw encouraging overall response rates, with 47% of first-line NSCLC patients responding.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

