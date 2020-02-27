BioWorld - Thursday, February 27, 2020

Vygon acquires APD, specialists in innovative monitoring systems for critical care

February 26, 2020
By Bernard Banga
PARIS – Vygon SA, of Ecouen, France, has acquired Advanced Perfusion Diagnostics SA (APD), a startup based in Lyon, France, that has developed Ikorus, a device that detects changes in visceral microvascular blood flow in the most critically ill hospital patients. Vygon did not disclose the financial details behind the agreement.
