Acacia’s Barhemsys clears FDA hurdles, wins nod in PONV

LONDON – It was third time lucky for Acacia Pharma Group plc, as the FDA finally gave approval to Barhemsys (amisulpride) as a rescue treatment for surgical patients suffering postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV), despite standard-of-care treatment. The product becomes the first antiemetic to be approved for second-line treatment, opening up a U.S. market of an estimated 16 million patients per annum who experience PONV even though they have received standard prophylaxis.

Wuxi Apptec Forum: Think of more than just speed in the COVID-19 vaccine race, experts say

BEIJING – There was encouraging news when vaccine developer Moderna Inc. announced this week it that has shipped the first vials of its mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 for a phase I trial in the U.S. The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID-19 virus was released. That is record speed. Other vaccine developers are also working around the clock to respond to the epidemic. With previous work done for coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS, researchers can leverage existing knowledge and technology platforms to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 faster. But, while speed is important, other factors such as quality and manufacturability cannot be overlooked, panelists reminded the research community on the forum.

GVHD in spotlight at TCT meeting; Kadmon rising star in KD-025?

Data rollouts at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy meeting in Orlando, Fla., heated up speculation regarding Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s KD-025 in chronic graft-vs.-host disease (cGVHD). Specifically, company backers weighed the odds of the Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 inhibitor against the likes of JAK inhibitor Jakafi (ruxolitinib, Incyte Corp.) and Imbruvica (ibrutinib, Abbvie Inc./Johnson & Johnson), a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase blocker. Analysts found potential upside in safety, duration of response, and lung function.

Drug developers large and small piling on bandwagon with oncology bids to target TIGIT

A cancer target known as TIGIT – T cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains – is getting increasingly more attention from big pharma as well as small biotech firms. Roche Holding AG’s Genentech unit talked up its research during a recent event on early drug development. A phase II study is ongoing that combines its Tecentriq (atezolizumab) with the anti-TIGIT antibody MTIG-7192A (tiragolumab) in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Merck & Co. Inc. has the anti-TIGIT compound MK-7684 in the works as a prospect to pair with Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Also in play is Arcus Biosciences Inc., with TIGIT-targeting AB-154, used in combination with zimberelimab against NSCLC. In play on the TIGIT field, too, are Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Compugen Inc., Seattle Genetics Inc. and Beigene Ltd.

Newco news: Aivita Biomedical ahead of schedule on its phase II in glioblastoma

Aivita Biomedical Inc., of Irvine, Calif., continues to push its autologous dendritic cell vaccine, AV-GBM-1, for treating glioblastoma through its phase II trial. The regenerative medicine company was founded in 2016. Aivita hits its enrollment target of 55 participants ahead of schedule and under budget, with a 94% treatment manufacturing success rate.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. The collection includes breaking research, clinical, regulatory and business development news on coronaviruses reaching back to 1991. Featured topics: vaccines and diagnostics in development, the science underpinning the virus, comparison to previous outbreaks such as Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), global regulatory factors and the business news underpinning the research including development collaborations and investment trends.

Also in the news

Acacia, Advaxis, Amphastar, Annovis, Anokion, Ascletis, Atyr, Basilea, Beigene, Biomerica, Brainstorm, Can-Fite, Chromadex, Clene, Cocrystal, Curis, Debiopharm, Enlivex, Gilead, Glaxosmithkline, Glenmark, Harbour, Hikma, Incysus, Inflazome, Innovation, Ironwood, Iteos, Kyowa Kirin, Lidds, Lilly, Mapkure, Nervgen, Neurimmune, Oramed, Passage, PDS, Polypid, Soligenix, Springworks, Steba, Tessa, Tetra, Ultragenyx, Univo, Y-mabs, Zogenix