Neurovasc scoops up $34M to back technologies for neurovascular disease

Neurovasc Technologies Inc., of Laguna Hills, Calif., has entered a strategic partnership with the China-based Wego Group that includes $34 million in funding to support the company’s product portfolio development and global clinical trial program. Specifically, the funding first will go toward studies of the company’s stent-retriever, designed to treat patients suffering an acute ischemic stroke, in markets such as Japan, the EU, U.S. and China.

Livanova teams up with Verily on depression trial

London-based Livanova plc has entered a collaboration with Verily Inc., an Alphabet company, to enrich data from its RECOVER trial using tools and analytics developed by Verily. The study, which kicked off last September, is assessing the effectiveness of vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for patients with difficult-to-treat depression.

Cortechs identifies Alzheimer’s-related brain changes with AI

San Diego-based Cortechs Labs Inc. has developed an automated PET image analysis tool that identifies changes in specific brain structures associated with Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and other neurological disorders. In addition, the graphical presentation of the data can be used to track changes over time to monitor response to therapy or deteriorating condition, according to Cortechs’ CEO Chris Airriess.

COVID-19 shines light on cracks in U.S. preparedness for future threats

Rated the No. 1 most prepared country in the world in a recent global survey, the U.S. could see that preparedness put to the test as it responds to the growing COVID-19 outbreak. While the administration is pointing to that rating to calm fears about the risk in the U.S., the coronavirus emergency is spotlighting cracks in that preparedness due to the proportion of necessary drugs and devices manufactured in other countries. It also is serving as a reminder that the development of vaccines and therapies and the scale up of rapid diagnostics doesn’t happen overnight, regardless of how much money is thrown at it.

FDA wraps up CLIA-related guidances for 510(k) diagnostics

The FDA has finalized two guidances dealing with class II tests that are subject to Medicare regulations, including the so-called CLIA waiver guidance. The agency explained that, with the exception of a requirement imposed by the 21st Century Cures Act, the new CLIA waiver guidance is unchanged from the 2008 edition, although a few technical edits have also been added to the final.

Also in the news

Anpac Bio, Baxter, Cantel, Co-Diagnostics, Emit, Ibex, Nordion, Parsortix, Pelican Engineering, Pillo Health, Procept Biorobotics, Qure.ai, Ra Medical Systems, Redhawk, Roche, Sedana Medical, Westinghouse