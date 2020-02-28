Kadmon TCT data provide ‘Incyte,’ GVHD odds looking better

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
New York-based Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s recent oral late-breaker session on KD-025 in chronic graft-vs.-host disease (cGVHD) at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (TCT) meeting – along with data that rolled out from two studies testing competitor Jakafi (ruxolitinib) from Incyte Corp. – signaled potential advantages in the former’s candidate, already highly regarded.