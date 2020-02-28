BioWorld - Friday, February 28, 2020

Kadmon TCT data provide ‘Incyte,’ GVHD odds looking better

February 27, 2020
By Randy Osborne
New York-based Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s recent oral late-breaker session on KD-025 in chronic graft-vs.-host disease (cGVHD) at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (TCT) meeting – along with data that rolled out from two studies testing competitor Jakafi (ruxolitinib) from Incyte Corp. – signaled potential advantages in the former’s candidate, already highly regarded.
