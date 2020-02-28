BioWorld - Friday, February 28, 2020

TIGIT-al camera snapshot shows cancer bids fill the frame

February 27, 2020
By Randy Osborne
During a recent investor event related to early drug development, Basel, Switzerland-based Roche Holding AG touted research by the firm’s Genentech unit into the cancer target known as TIGIT, or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, and the pharma giant is hardly alone in the sizzling space.
