BioWorld - Saturday, February 29, 2020

Diabetes tech use still limited, but the latest data aims to broaden CGM, closed loop reach

February 28, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
No Comments
Over the last few years, Wall Street has fervently embraced the largest diabetes technology companies, particularly those behind continuous glucose monitors, insulin pumps, and the automated closed loop systems that incorporate both to work together. Much of that is based upon the promise of expanding usage into the enormous type 2 diabetes population, even though this technology remains largely confined to type 1 diabetes patients and isn’t even ubiquitous there.
BioWorld MedTech Clinical Diabetes Continuous glucose monitor (CGM)

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe