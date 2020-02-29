Diabetes tech use still limited, but the latest data aims to broaden CGM, closed loop reach

Over the last few years, Wall Street has fervently embraced the largest diabetes technology companies, particularly those behind continuous glucose monitors, insulin pumps, and the automated closed loop systems that incorporate both to work together. Much of that is based upon the promise of expanding usage into the enormous type 2 diabetes population, even though this technology remains largely confined to type 1 diabetes patients and isn’t even ubiquitous there.