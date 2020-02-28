BioWorld - Friday, February 28, 2020

FDA wraps up CLIA-related guidances for 510(k) diagnostics

February 27, 2020
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA has finalized two guidances dealing with class II tests that are subject to Medicare regulations, including the so-called dual CLIA waiver guidance. The agency said it will hold an April 14, 2020, webinar to go over both guidances, allocating 90 minutes to deal with questions about the two documents.
