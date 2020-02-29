Singapore’s Tessa gains U.S. RMAT designation for CD30 CAR T, expands manufacturing efforts

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
HONG KONG – Singapore-based Tessa Therapeutics Pte Ltd.’s CD30 CAR T-cell therapy has been granted a regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation by the U.S. FDA based on data from two independent phase I/II trials in patients with relapsed or refractory CD30-positive classical Hodgkin lymphoma.