Singapore’s Tessa gains U.S. RMAT designation for CD30 CAR T, expands manufacturing efforts

February 28, 2020
By David Ho
HONG KONG – Singapore-based Tessa Therapeutics Pte Ltd.’s CD30 CAR T-cell therapy has been granted a regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation by the U.S. FDA based on data from two independent phase I/II trials in patients with relapsed or refractory CD30-positive classical Hodgkin lymphoma.
