Glaukos cites competitive headwind in MIGS space for lower 2020 outlook

San Clemente, Calif.-based Glaukos Corp. reported 22% net sales growth to $65.8 million in the final quarter of 2019, up from $54.1 million in the same period a year ago. However, it warned that increasing competition in the microinvasive glaucoma surgery space could dampen 2020 growth in its U.S. glaucoma business. Speaking with analysts on a fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Thomas Burns said good conversion rates and growing surgeon interest in its next-generation trabecular bypass device, Istent Inject, may not be enough to counter the headwind.

Group says FDA draft downplays combo product agreement meetings

The U.S. FDA is well known for encouraging industry to meet with the agency “early and often” for complex premarket filings, but the Combination Products Coalition says a recent draft guidance seems to offer the exception. The group said the December 2019 FDA guidance for feedback on combination product applications “seems to generally discourage” the use of the combination product agreement meeting. It added that the complexity of some combination products suggests that such a meeting may well be crucial to an efficient application process.

Diabetes tech use still limited, but the latest data aims to broaden CGM, closed loop reach

Over the last few years, Wall Street has fervently embraced the largest diabetes technology companies, particularly those behind continuous glucose monitors, insulin pumps, and the automated closed loop systems that incorporate both to work together. Much of that is based upon the promise of expanding usage into the enormous type 2 diabetes population, even though this technology remains largely confined to type 1 diabetes patients and isn’t even ubiquitous there. At the Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes conference in Madrid, a slew of clinical study data was rolled out in support of next-gen diabetes approaches this week, some aiming to reach into less well-served populations such as non-insulin-dependent type 2 patients and children with type 1 diabetes and others demonstrating the advantages the latest technology can offer.

Fuzionaire, Canadian researchers shine light on Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease

TORONTO – Montreal’s McGill University and the Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital have joined forces with Pasadena, Calif.-based Fuzionaire Diagnostics Inc. to develop molecular “tracers” that target and illuminate diseased brain tissue. These will be used in conjunction with McGill’s advanced positron emission tomography systems to help medical doctors peer beyond the blood brain barrier to parts of the brain vulnerable to neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Costa Rica designs tailor-made programs to train manpower for the med-tech sector

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica – Two decades ago, the Costa Rican economy was basically an agriculture-based one. Since then, the tiny Central American country has emerged as the second-largest med-tech exporter in the region, as well as an eager partner and supplier of skilled manpower. Costa Rica now is looking to build on its success by developing training programs specifically for the med-tech industry.

Passengers, noncoding genome affect how cancers play out

Beyond every binary is a more complex reality. And so it is with driver and passenger mutations. The separation of tumor mutations into drivers and passengers underpins much progress in the development of targeted therapies. By looking at passenger mutations more carefully, though, researchers at Yale University have shown that passenger mutations, too, played a role in how tumors progressed.

