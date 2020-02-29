CHMP nixes Lilly bid to broaden Emgality label in migraine

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
DUBLIN – The EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) diverged from the FDA on a key decision at its monthly meeting, which concluded Feb. 28. It refused to back an application from Eli Lilly and Co. for a line extension to its migraine prevention drug, Emgality (galcanezumab), which would have authorized the drug for preventing attacks during an episode of cluster headaches.