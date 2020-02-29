BioWorld - Saturday, February 29, 2020

CHMP nixes Lilly bid to broaden Emgality label in migraine

February 28, 2020
By Cormac Sheridan
No Comments
DUBLIN – The EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) diverged from the FDA on a key decision at its monthly meeting, which concluded Feb. 28. It refused to back an application from Eli Lilly and Co. for a line extension to its migraine prevention drug, Emgality (galcanezumab), which would have authorized the drug for preventing attacks during an episode of cluster headaches.
BioWorld Europe Drugs Regulatory CHMP EMA

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe