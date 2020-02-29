BioWorld - Saturday, February 29, 2020

From Ixinity and beyond: Buzz for Aptevo as bispecific pure play ‘cleaner’

February 28, 2020
By Randy Osborne
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s chief scientific officer, Jane Gross, told BioWorld that the sale of the firm’s marketed recombinant hemophilia B therapeutic, Ixinity, to Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. allowed for a “cleaner message” to Wall Street. “It was a little difficult to explain having a commercial asset and an R&D pipeline,” she said.
