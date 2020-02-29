Glaukos cites competitive headwind in MIGS space for lower 2020 outlook

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
San Clemente, Calif.-based Glaukos Corp. reported 22% net sales growth to $65.8 million in the final quarter of 2019, up from $54.1 million in the same period a year ago. However, it also warned that increasing competition in the microinvasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) space could dampen 2020 growth in its U.S. glaucoma business. Speaking with analysts on a fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Thomas Burns said good conversion rates and growing surgeon interest in its next-generation trabecular bypass device, Istent Inject, may not be enough to counter the headwind.