Glaukos cites competitive headwind in MIGS space for lower 2020 outlook

San Clemente, Calif.-based Glaukos Corp. reported 22% net sales growth to $65.8 million in the final quarter of 2019, up from $54.1 million in the same period a year ago. However, it also warned that increasing competition in the microinvasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) space could dampen 2020 growth in its U.S. glaucoma business. Speaking with analysts on a fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Thomas Burns said good conversion rates and growing surgeon interest in its next-generation trabecular bypass device, Istent Inject, may not be enough to counter the headwind.