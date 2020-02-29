Group says FDA draft downplays combo product agreement meetings

The U.S. FDA is well known for encouraging industry to meet with the agency “early and often” for complex premarket filings, but the Combination Products Coalition (CPC) says a recent draft guidance seems to offer the exception. The group said the December 2019 FDA guidance for feedback on combination product applications “seems to generally discourage” the use of the combination product agreement meeting (CPAM). It added that the complexity of some combination products suggests that such a meeting may well be crucial to an efficient application process.