Acquisition by Gilead fuels Forty Seven’s stock

Gilead Science Inc.’s $4.9 billion acquisition of Forty Seven Inc. more than doubled the latter’s stock (NASDAQ:FTSV) as it dramatically rose 61.5% in midday trading Monday. This deal is Gilead’s third biggest acquisition, behind Pharmasset Inc., acquired in 2012 for $11.4 billion, and Kite Pharma Inc., acquired in August 2017 for $11.9 billion, according to Cortellis. The acquisition grows Gilead’s immune-oncology portfolio by adding magrolimab, a monoclonal anti-CD47 antibody being developed to treat several cancers, including myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Positive data from a phase Ib trial showed that, in combination with azacitidine, magrolimab is active and well-tolerated in patients with MDS and AML.

Post-corporate makeover, Immunocore draws $130M in series B

LONDON – Immunocore Ltd. has closed a series B round that will bring in more than $130 million, breathing fresh energy into its T-cell receptor programs in cancer and extending the reach of the technology into infectious and autoimmune diseases. The funding comes 12 months after a complete corporate remake of the Abingdon, U.K.-based company, which is now largely run by former employees of Astrazeneca plc’s Medimmune biologics division.

Strong selinexor win in MM boosts shares of Karyopharm

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares (NASDAQ:KPTI) were trading midday at $23.71, up $7.37, or 45%, on word that the phase III study called Boston testing once-weekly Xpovio (selinexor) in multiple myeloma hit its primary endpoint, yielding a statistically significant increase in progression-free survival (PFS). Xpovio was given in combination with once-weekly Velcade (bortezomib, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.) and low-dose dexamethasone (SVD), compared with standard of care – Velcade twice per week plus low-dose dexamethasone (VD) – in patients who had received one to three lines of prior therapy. The median PFS in the SVD arm was 13.93 months compared to 9.46 months in the VD arm, representing a 4.47-month (47%) increase in median PFS (hazard ratio=0.70; p=0.0066). No new safety signals turned up in the SVD arm and there was no imbalance in deaths between the two arms in the study. Newton, Mass.-based Karyopharm plans to unveil more data during an upcoming medical meeting.

Innovation Pharma, Dynavax, and Mateon update COVID-19 efforts with pressure on

Under steady pressure to accelerate development of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 and treatments for COVID-19 as the global death toll approaches 3,050 people, biopharma companies continued to detail progress Monday. Updates from Dynavax Technologies Corp., Mateon Therapeutics Inc. and Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. lifted shares of each, led by Innovation, which saw its stock (OTCQB:IPIX) climb 34.5% by midday after detailing the scientific rationale for developing its antimicrobial peptide mimetic, brilacidin, as a potential COVID-19 treatment and possible vaccine. Dynavax said it’s providing technical expertise to a Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness vaccine initiative, while Mateon established a new division dedicated to the development of rapid responses to the current COVID-19 virus outbreak and future viral outbreaks.

Pharmas share their needs, wants and offer some advice

SAN DIEGO – At the Biocom's 10th Annual Global Life Sciences Partnering Conference, panels of pharma executives gave their takes on what they're looking for to supplement their pipelines and offered advice that ran the gamut from company formation to the courting process to strategies for partnering pipeline drugs and platforms.

Redmile, Sofinnova back Redx turnaround with $34M equity, debt funding

DUBLIN – Redx Pharma plc has put together a rescue package with two heavyweight investors that should ensure the company’s immediate future. Redmile Group LLC and Sofinnova Partners plan to provide up to £26.3 million (US$33.6 million) in funding to the struggling drug discovery and development firm. Redx disclosed the transaction immediately after terminating takeover discussions with London-based Yesod Bio-Sciences Ltd., an investment group majority-owned by Sam Waksal, the controversial biotech executive who served a jail sentence for insider trading a decade ago.

Tau protein plays role in autism spectrum disorder

Lowering levels of tau protein improved multiple symptoms of autism spectrum disorders (ASD) in two different mouse models of the disease, both of which are driven by hyperactivity of the mTOR PI3 kinase pathway. The findings link tau, which is best known as public enemy number two in Alzheimer’s disease (AD), to ASD – a surprising finding, Lennart Mucke told BioWorld, seeing as “there were no genetic clues… There are so many genes that have been implicated in autism, but tau isn’t one of them.” Mucke is the founding director of the Gladstone Institute of Neurological Disease, a member institution of the Gladstone Institutes. He is also a professor of neurology and neuroscience at the University of California, San Francisco. He and his colleagues reported their results in the March 2, 2020, issue of Neuron.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. The collection includes breaking research, clinical, regulatory and business development news on coronaviruses reaching back to 1991. Featured topics: vaccines and diagnostics in development, the science underpinning the virus, comparison to previous outbreaks such as Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), global regulatory factors and the business news underpinning the research including development collaborations and investment trends.

Also in the news

Abbvie, AB Science, Akrevia, Albireo, Amicus, Astrazeneca, Athenex, Azurrx, Cerovene, Cyclo, Cytodyn, DBV, Dynavax, Enlivex, Evelo, Evonetix, EyePoint, Faron, Galera, Gamida Cell, GW Pharmaceuticals, Immunoprecise, Innovation, Janssen, Karyopharm, Lilly, Mallinckrodt, Marker, Mateon, Medivir, Meiragtx, Merck, Morphosys, NLS, Ophirex, Oric, Orthotrophix, Patrys, Polyprox, Prevail, Primmune, Sanofi, Sumitomo Dainippon, Takeda, Theravance, Unum, Urovant, VBI, Virpax, Vivus