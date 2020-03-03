BioWorld - Tuesday, March 3, 2020

FDA says yes to Sanofi’s CD38 antibody Sarclisa in MM

March 2, 2020
By Randy Osborne
Paris-based Sanofi SA won FDA clearance of the intravenously given CD38-directed cytolytic antibody Sarclisa (isatuximab-irfc) in combination with pomalidomide (Pomalyst, Celgene Corp.) and dexamethasone (dex) for adults with multiple myeloma (MM) who have received at least two prior therapies, including lenalidomide (Revlimid, Celgene Corp.) and a proteasome inhibitor.
