Thermo Fisher to buy molecular diagnostics company Qiagen for $11.5B

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass., made a bold play in the molecular diagnostics market, including infectious disease testing, with its proposed $11.5 billion acquisition of Venlo, Netherlands-based Qiagen NV. Both company boards unanimously approved the offer, which would give Qiagen €39 (US$43.37) per share in cash, which represents a premium of about 23% to the closing price of Qiagen’s stock on March 2, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the transaction. The price includes the assumption of approximately $1.4 billion of net debt.

Qiagen employs about 5,100 people at 35 locations in more than 25 countries. The company generated 2019 revenue of $1.53 billion. Its sample preparation technologies are used to extract, isolate and purify DNA, RNA and proteins from a range of biological samples. The company’s assay technologies are then used to amplify and enrich these biomolecules to make them readily accessible for analysis. In addition, its instruments can be used to automate these workflows, while its bioinformatics systems provide customers with relevant, actionable insights. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Thermo Fisher’s adjusted earnings per share after close.

Thermo Fisher expects to realize total synergies of $200 million by year three following the close, consisting of $150 million of cost synergies and $50 million of adjusted operating income benefit from revenue synergies.

“We are excited to bring together our complementary offerings to advance our customers’ important work, from discovery to diagnostics,” said Marc Casper, chairman, president and CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific. “This acquisition provides us with the opportunity to leverage our industry-leading capabilities and R&D expertise to accelerate innovation and address emerging health care needs.”

Word of the deal comes about two months after Qiagen said it had wrapped up a review of potential strategic alternatives and decided its standalone business plan represented the best opportunity for value creation. Media reports had named Thermo Fisher as a suitor for the company. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021, pending receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. Thermo Fisher has obtained committed bridge financing. Permanent funding is expected to come from cash on hand and the issuance of new debt. The transaction is not subject to any financing condition.

For his part, Peter Welford, of Jefferies, highlighted the previous speculation and Qiagen’s ultimate decision to terminate the review. “Given this process, we believe the emergence of a counter bidder seems unlikely, in our view.” Morningstar’s Alex Morozov acknowledged that while the deal is not inexpensive, “the price differential is roughly equivalent to the value of the synergies, which we anticipate Thermo Fisher will deliver.”

Thermo Fisher’s stock (NYSE:TMO) stood at $321.27, up $16.31 or 5.35%, mid-morning March 3. Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was at $41.415, up $5.295, or 14.66%.