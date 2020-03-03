Global spread of coronavirus puts financial markets into a tailspin

Concerns about the escalating global spread of COVID-19 panicked the markets big time at the close of the month. With investors rushing to the sidelines, it only took five days for the Dow Jones Industrial Average to drop more than 10% from its all-time high. This dramatic reversal brought back memories of the financial crisis of 2008 and writes itself into the history books as the fastest market correction of all time. Biopharmaceutical equities were also pulled down with the BioWorld Biopharmaceutical index, falling about 4%. The fall was attenuated by index members who have announced they are working on virus treatments.

In a $1.4B deal, Abpro further commits to Asia

Abpro Therapeutics Inc., of Woburn, Mass., granted an exclusive license to Abpro Bio Co. Ltd., the former Ugint Co. Ltd., to develop and commercialize two bispecific antibodies in Asian markets, including greater China, Japan and South Korea. Abpro will receive up to $1.1 billion from Abpro Bio, including a $30 million up-front equity investment and an additional $1.05 billion based on clinical milestones, post-approval payments and royalties. The antibodies are for treating solid tumors, including breast, gastric and colorectal, and for ophthalmology diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. A year ago, Abpro embarked on a deal to develop bispecific therapies for cancer for as much as $4 billion, including $60 million in near-term R&D funding, from its Chinese partner, NJCTTQ, a subsidiary of Nanjing Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

New JAMA drug pricing issue examines key evidence in pitched battle

With battles over the future of American health care being waged in the courts and at the ballot box, JAMA, the Journal of the American Medical Association, is devoting its latest issue to better understanding what Deputy Editor Gregory Curfman called the "challenging problem" of "relentless increases" in prescription drug prices. The new issue calls into question a widely used estimate of high R&D costs often leveraged to justify high drug prices by industry, reviews pricing trends that have significantly outpaced inflation, and highlights research revealing that pharma companies have substantially higher profit margins than comparable non-pharma companies in the S&P 500.

India’s restriction on API exports raises calls for more U.S. manufacturing

Against the backdrop of the global spread of COVID-19, India today announced restrictions on the export of 26 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). What that will mean for the U.S. drug supply remains to be seen. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that the agency is assessing India’s list to determine what impact the restrictions will have on public health in the U.S. and whether it will affect therapies being tested against the novel coronavirus. The restrictions led some lawmakers to once again call for policies for more domestic manufacturing of drugs, devices and vaccines and urge for more redundancy in sources.

‘Plan comes together’ in win by AGTC with ongoing XLRP effort

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp., having scored strong data from its ongoing phase I/II program with an adeno-associated virus gene therapy for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa seems poised to provide more hope in the disease. The Gainesville, Fla.-based firm’s wins thus far have laid the groundwork for a solid pivotal trial – due to start by the end of this year – in the challenging disease. “We love it when a plan comes together,” Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis wrote in a late January report.

MBD and Azothbio partner for rare cancer drug using AI modeling technology

HONG KONG – MBD Co. Ltd. and Azothbio Inc., both based in South Korea, have entered an agreement for rare cancer drug development using an AI-powered drug discovery platform. The two biotechs plan to combine their technology and platforms to accelerate new drug candidate discovery, with a focus on first-in-class cancer drugs.

With Brexit split, Australia ready with back-up plan for drugs and devices following transition

PERTH, Australia – With the Brexit split now official, Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is trying to figure out the impact to its life sciences industry and the new trade relationships that will take effect after the transition period ends on Dec. 31, 2020.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. The collection includes breaking research, clinical, regulatory and business development news on coronaviruses reaching back to 1991. Featured topics: vaccines and diagnostics in development, the science underpinning the virus, comparison to previous outbreaks such as Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), global regulatory factors and the business news underpinning the research including development collaborations and investment trends.

Also in the news

Abbvie, Akouos, Allergan, Alnylam, Arrowhead, Askbio, Astrazeneca, Avectas, Avita Medical, Ayala, Celldex, CNS Pharma, Cytokinetics, Cytoo, Domain, Eisai, Emmaus Life Sciences, Genentech, Heat Biologics, Icer, Immunomic, Inovio, Kempharm, Kura Oncology, Lipidio, Mediwound, Mina, Nature Gene Therapy, Neuraly, Novartis, PDC*line Pharma, Pliant, Pluristem, Prevail, Puretech, Sandoz, Siga, Stealth, Targovax, Turnstone Biologics, VBI Vaccines, Xortx, Xphyto