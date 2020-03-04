BioWorld - Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Xatek wins breakthrough status for portable clotting sensor

March 3, 2020
By Meg Bryant
With trauma patients and those suffering from bleeding disorders, being able to quickly assess a person’s bleeding risk can be lifesaving, but most current tests to measure clotting ability are laboratory-based and don’t provide immediate results. To that end, the U.S. FDA has granted Cleveland-based Xatek Inc. breakthrough device designation for its Clotchip portable blood clotting sensor.
