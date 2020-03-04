BioWorld - Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Element Science raises $145.6M series C round to back hospital-to-home, cardiac wearable

March 3, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
No Comments
San Francisco-based startup Element Science Inc. has raised a massive financing in support of the first product that is part of its next-generation digital wearable platform. The $145.6 million series C financing is slated to support the company through clinical trial completion and commercial launch of its Jewel Patch Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator.
BioWorld MedTech Cardiovascular Series C Financings Wearable

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe