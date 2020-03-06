BioWorld - Friday, March 6, 2020

Other financings of public biotechnology companies in February 2020

March 6, 2020
Private placements and other private financings of public biopharma companies, including: Acerus, Adamis, Aeterna Zentaris, Agile, Algernon, Alimera, Aptorum, Arch, Armata, Avadel, Biomerica, Cidara, Cocrystal, Collegium, Collplant, Cortexyme, CTI, Curis, Daré, Enlivex, E-therapeutics, Genmab, Genprex, Hemostemix, Kali-Extracts, Lidds, Lipocine, Mereo, Moleculin, Navidea, Novacyt, Orphazyme, Outlook, Phio, Promis, Redhill, Redx, Revance, Revive, Spero, Syndax, Syros, Valneva, Vaxil, Xortx, Zelira.
