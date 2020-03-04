Editas, Allergan see first patient dosed with CRISPR candidate for LCA10

An experimental gene editing therapy for an inherited form of blindness has become the first in vivo CRISPR medicine to be administered to patients, according to Editas Medicine Inc. and its partner, Allergan plc, which licensed the candidate in 2018. Partners since March 2017, and through more than two years of delay, the companies are sponsoring a phase I/II trial to evaluate AGN-151587 in about 18 participants with Leber congenital amaurosis 10. The trial, called Brilliance, started at the Oregon Health & Science University's Casey Eye Institute. Shares of Editas (NASDAQ:EDIT) rose 2.8% by midday to $22.50.

In the coronavirus fight, Vir and Alnylam expand an agreement

Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., are expanding their collaboration begun three years ago to take on the coronavirus. The effort now includes developing and commercializing RNAi therapies targeting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that triggers COVID-19, by developing siRNAs identified by Alnylam. The original agreement stems from a 2017 agreement to develop six siRNAs to treat infectious diseases. This is Vir’s second coronavirus deal in the past two days. On Tuesday, Vir and Wuxi Biologics Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, announced plans to advance and produce human monoclonal antibodies to treat the coronavirus, with both companies handling clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of Vir’s antibodies. Vir’s stock (NASDAQ:VIR) was up 10% at midday Wednesday. Companies are announcing their efforts to fight COVID-19 every day. Nearly 30 other products are in development for coronavirus, just not specifically COVID-19, are within the Cortellis database.

DeLauro says House, Senate leaders agree on coronavirus supplemental

The March 4 hearing congressional hearing on the budget for the NIH was peppered with questions about the COVID-19 outbreak, although the general sentiment is that the agency will receive yet another boost in appropriations in fiscal 2021. The subcommittee chairwoman, Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), said late in the hearing that an agreement has been reached between House and Senate leaders on a supplemental spending bill for the COVID-19 outbreak, suggesting that the federal government response to the pathogen is about to take on new urgency.

Sihuan starts clinical trial of Ebola drug favipiravir for COVID-19

BEIJING – Beijing-based Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. said it has initiated clinical trials of broad-spectrum antiviral favipiravir to treat COVID-19. China now has six clinical trials investigating the drug, originally developed for influenza and also tested against Ebola virus disease. “We began the clinical trial in late February. A total of 60 cases of regular COVID-19 patients are planned to be recruited for a treatment period of 10 days,” Winnie Yam, investor relations director of Sihuan, told BioWorld.

India restricts export of certain APIs; expert say ‘It’s not a ban’

HONG KONG – India has made amendments to the export policy of certain active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and the formulations based on some specific APIs. In a note dated March 3, India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade compiled a list of now restricted APIs and formulations that were previously free to export. It ranged from paracetamol and erythromycin salts to progesterone and vitamin B1, 6 and 12. Despite the fears that the COVID-19 epidemic may be creating issues for India’s pharma industry, Malini Aisola, co-convenor of All India Drug Action Network, said she sees this as more of a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, P.D. Vaghela, the secretary of India’s Department of Pharmaceuticals, reminded everyone that this was not a ban.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. The collection includes breaking research, clinical, regulatory and business development news on coronaviruses reaching back to 1991. Featured topics: vaccines and diagnostics in development, the science underpinning the virus, comparison to previous outbreaks such as Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), global regulatory factors and the business news underpinning the research including development collaborations and investment trends.

Also in the news

Acadia, Akari, Alkermes, Allergan, Alopexx, American Brivision, Amunix, Arcturus, Bridgebio, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Canndoc, Cellect, Cinclus, Cytodyn, Cytokinetics, Delmar, Discgenics, Editas, Generex, Imara, Incyte, Innovent, Insmed, Janssen, Lipocine, Mallinckrodt, Merck, Moderna, Morphosys, Nascent, Novan, Nucana, Oncolys, Pacylex, Respirerx, Synedgen, Takeda, Tonix, Vaxil, Voluntis, Zogenix, Zosano