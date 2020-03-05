BioWorld - Thursday, March 5, 2020

Physiq AI platform gives advance notice of up to 10 days of impending heart failure crisis

March 4, 2020
By Annette Boyle
An artificial intelligence (AI) platform developed by Naperville, Ill.-based Physiq Inc. gave researchers a mean of 10.4 days warning of an impending heart failure exacerbation that would require hospitalization or an emergency department visit, according to a study published in Circulation – Heart Failure.
