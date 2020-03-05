Physiq AI platform gives advance notice of up to 10 days of impending heart failure crisis

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
An artificial intelligence (AI) platform developed by Naperville, Ill.-based Physiq Inc. gave researchers a mean of 10.4 days warning of an impending heart failure exacerbation that would require hospitalization or an emergency department visit, according to a study published in Circulation – Heart Failure.