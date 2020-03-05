BioWorld - Thursday, March 5, 2020

Roche scores breakthrough device designation for Elecsys GALAD score

March 4, 2020
By Liz Hollis
No Comments
With an eye toward helping those with early stage hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), Basel, Switzerland-based Roche Group has won a breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA for the Elecsys GALAD score. When combined with ultrasound, the Elecsys GALAD score aims to help provide more accurate information for clinicians to treat patients at an earlier stage.
BioWorld MedTech Cancer Regulatory FDA

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe