EU/U.K. trade negotiations signal challenges for life sciences sector

LONDON – The U.K. life sciences sector has stepped into “a new reality” following publication of the government’s negotiating mandate on the future trading relationship with the EU. “Plan A is no longer on the table,” said Steve Bates, chief executive of the Bioindustry Association, who has spent three long years lobbying for a favorable deal for the industry. “This is not what we were led to believe … and not where we expected to be at the end of last year,” he said in an update to members, as EU/U.K. negotiations got underway in Brussels this week. Bates’ reading of the U.K. government’s stance is that industry will need to be ready for additional costs and the extra time taken to move goods, as a result of increased trade friction. In addition, there is potential for increased medicines regulatory processes from the beginning of 2021, when the transition period easing the U.K. out of the EU comes to an end.

U.S. still waiting for tsunami of biosimilars

The first wave of biosimilars began lapping at U.S. shores five years ago when the FDA approved Sandoz Inc.’s Zarxio on March 6, 2015, giving it a label identical to that of its reference biologic, Amgen Inc.’s Neupogen (filgrastim). Today, with 26 biosimilars approved by the FDA, Zarxio remains the most successful biosimilar to launch in the U.S., having claimed a 50% market share. Meanwhile, the tsunami of biosimilars, and the multibillion dollars of savings they were expected to bring, has yet to wash ashore. Is it still coming?

Series C financing nets $56M for Keros; MDS, FOP efforts in the pipeline

Keros Therapeutics Inc. banked $56 million in a series C round that brought its total venture funding to $78.5 million to date. Focused on hematologic and musculoskeletal disorders, the company will use the financing to reach multiple data readouts. Keros’ pipeline includes KER-050, a protein therapeutic designed to correct cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis. KER-047, the lead clinical-stage small-molecule candidate, is being developed for treatment of anemias resulting from high hepcidin levels and for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva.

Orionis embarks on a deal with Novartis

Orionis Biosciences Inc. has begun a four-year collaboration with Novartis AG to discover and design small-molecule therapeutics, such as protein degraders, targeting several therapeutic areas, including cancer. The terms include research funding a convertible note investment, royalties and potential clinical milestones. No financial details were released. Orionis, which has been in stealth since 2015, develops a class of allosterically acting small molecules that are designed to reprogram intracellular proteins to modulate disease target proteins. The company has its headquarters and a research site in Waltham, Mass., and an upgrading site in Ghent, Belgium.

Neuren and Acadia’s trofinetide wins FDA rare pediatric disease designation for Rett syndrome as phase III testing advances

PERTH, Australia – The FDA granted Melbourne-based Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and San Diego, California-based Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. a rare pediatric disease designation for trofinetide for treatment of Rett syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental congenital central nervous system disorder. Under the rare pediatric disease designation, if a product is approved, the sponsor may be eligible for a priority review voucher that can be used for a six-month expedited review for another product. The voucher may also be sold to another company, and vouchers have been sold for as much as $105 million. Acadia began a phase III study of trofinetide in Rett syndrome in October 2019 in females aged 5 to 20 years. Results are expected in 2021. Neuren will be able to use the U.S. regulatory package for submissions in other territories.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. The collection includes breaking research, clinical, regulatory and business development news on coronaviruses reaching back to 1991. Featured topics: vaccines and diagnostics in development, the science underpinning the virus, comparison to previous outbreaks such as Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), global regulatory factors and the business news underpinning the research including development collaborations and investment trends.

