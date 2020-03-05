BioWorld - Thursday, March 5, 2020

Keros’ pedal-down TGF-beta push touts safety, draws $56M series C

March 5, 2020
By Randy Osborne
Keros Therapeutics Inc. CEO Jasbir Seehra told BioWorld that he plans to use at his new company lessons learned as co-founder of Acceleron Pharma Inc., where work with receptors in the TGF-beta superfamily “taught me the potential of the biology and those molecules, but also the limitations” with regard to safety that need to be surmounted.
